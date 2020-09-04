Domestic cricketers living off their savings

Enamul Haque Jr. often goes to the grounds. His training starts once the national team cricketers finish their training at the Sylhet International Stadium. However, the players of the Bangladesh national team are practicing with a goal – the Test series against Sri Lanka. They are determined to do well there. But there is nothing ahead for cricketers like Enamul who are stuck for months due to the novel coronavirus and simply wait for the resumption of the domestic cricket.

Amid all this uncertainty, what lies ahead and what inspires them to go to the grounds every day?

With the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the country, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not been able to guarantee the resumption of the domestic leagues or tournaments anytime soon. The Premier League has remained suspended for more than five months. There is no possibility of BPL or other leagues being held in the near future.