Domestic cricketers living off their savings

Enamul Haque Jr. often goes to the grounds. His training starts once the national team cricketers finish their training at the Sylhet International Stadium. However, the players of the Bangladesh national team are practicing with a goal – the Test series against Sri Lanka. They are determined to do well there. But there is nothing ahead for cricketers like Enamul who are stuck for months due to the novel coronavirus and simply wait for the resumption of the domestic cricket.
Amid all this uncertainty, what lies ahead and what inspires them to go to the grounds every day?
With the coronavirus pandemic prevailing in the country, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not been able to guarantee the resumption of the domestic leagues or tournaments anytime soon. The Premier League has remained suspended for more than five months. There is no possibility of BPL or other leagues being held in the near future.
While taking to Prothom Alo over phone about returning to the cricket, Enamul's voice sounded heavy. He said, “I have been sitting at home for months and people must think I have no work right now since they see on TV and in the newspapers that the national team has started practicing now. When I go to the field, I at least can meet some teammates and that brings some happiness. And everyone thinks, at least I'm doing something.”
Many cricketers in the country are going through the same as Enamul. With the Sri Lanka tour looming, the national team players will have the opportunity to practice in the middle wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur or indoors. But most of the cricketers in the country are looking at the uncertain future. Many are running out of savings due to financial crisis.
No player, coach or club can inspire us in this situation. Only BCB can. Games have started in different countries. Why can't we?
Rajshahi pace bowling all-rounder Muktar Ali said, “At the moment, I’m living off my savings. There is no income, but there are expenses. That is why many are planning to retire from the cricket. Some are planning to start business while some to go abroad. If the crisis prolongs, BCB will have trouble getting good cricketers in the future. There will be no players at the top and no players at the bottom.”
Muktar's regret is that he does not have any alternative income source. “I’ve been practicing for the last five months. I’m becoming frustrated. We’re not accustomed to sitting all day. If I had known earlier, I would have set up a business besides cricket.”
Almost all the cricketers who do not have an alternative income source are living off their savings.
On anonymity a senior opener of domestic cricket, voiced his concern, “How many days will I sustain on my savings! I withdrew the full salary of the Premier League in March last year. In fact, no one outside the national team has financial security.”
Many players have been attending to different preoccupations. For instance, Barisal pacer Kamrul Islam has been busy with his studies. “I’ve started studying honours in English from a private university. I attend regular online classes. I’ve heard that many players of our Barisal division have been involved into various business initiatives. Some are doing fish business while some have opened fitness centres.”
No cricket in the field means no income. To overcome the crisis, Nazmul Hossain, known as 'Sixer Milon', has returned to business.
“There is no cricket. I have a small business. I've started spending time there occasionally. I'm passing my time. Many of the players don't even have that!” he said.
Enamul Haque Jr. thinks that the BCB should find a way to resolve the financial crisis of the cricketers.
The left-arm spinner, who has taken 484 wickets in first-class cricket, said the only solution is to get back on the field.
“England planned to resume cricket when the country was reporting 800-1000 deaths a day. Our condition is a bit different than that. If the Premier League could be completed playing some single league in the free time of November, it will be of great benefit. No player, coach or club can inspire us in this situation. Only BCB can. Games have started in different countries. Why can't we? '
Is there any answer to the BCB?