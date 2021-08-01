Domingo disappointed over ‘stringent’ rules keeping Mushfiq away

After arriving in the country, he spent a few days with the family, therefore, missed the deadline of starting a pre-series quarantine in Dhaka.
Mushfiq should have entered the bio-bubble on 20 July, but he got ready to join on 22 July. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) discussed the matter with Cricket Australia (CA) and they refused to approve Mushfiq’s presence in the bio-bubble.
“I can’t understand the stringent rules Australia placed regarding Mushfiq’s bubble,” Domingo told a virtual press conference that took place on Saturday.
“I think a 10-day quarantine would have surely been enough. It’s very disappointing the way they went about it. But we want to play against the best team in the world, and it’s an opportunity for other one or two younger players or fringe players to come and play. I’m sure they’re capable of it. The absence of Mushfiqur and Liton (Das) is a sure loss for us, but we’ve got a big squad and some quality players to replace him,” he added.
Earlier, Bangladesh’s former captain and head of the selection panel Faruque Ahmed also expressed disappointment over Mushfiq’s “unfortunate” fate.
He said, “It’s really unfortunate for Mushfiqur. He had to come back from Zimbabwe as both of his parents were sick, and while staying with them, he missed the quarantine deadline. He was so eager to take part in this series. In that sense, it’s very unfortunate and unfair for him.”
Not just in Mushfiq’s case, the touring party is maintaining a real tight bio-secure bubble in other areas as well. They are staying in a hotel in Dhaka which is banned for new guests during their stay.
In a recent interaction with the media, the BCB chief executive officer said the Australia cricket team is getting more than they expected from Bangladesh.
Before coming to Bangladesh for their first tour in four years, Australia played in West Indies and lost the T20I series to the hosts. Bangladesh also played a T20I series against Zimbabwe and won 2-1.
While the first match of the series will be played on 3 August, the other matches of the series will take place on 4, 6, 7 and 9 August. All the matches will be played at the same venue of Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.