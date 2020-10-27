'Don't retire': 'Universe Boss' Gayle still IPL force at 41

Gayle, one of the oldest players in the tournament, was benched for the early part of the IPL and then missed games over a stomach bug, but he has responded in style.

"Today the coach asked the senior players, we need to step up in crucial games, I am glad we were able to put my hand up," man of the match Gayle said after the win.

"And the youngsters in the team are telling me, 'Don't retire.'"

Gayle put on a key partnership with Mandeep Singh, who hit an unbeaten 66 two days after the death of his father, as Punjab chased down their target of 150 in 18.5 overs.

He has injected life into Punjab's faltering campaign after hitting a quickfire 53 in his first game of the IPL, which was delayed and moved out of India because of the coronavirus, on 15 October.