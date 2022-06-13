Dustbuster Shadab stars as Pakistan clinch clean-sweep of West Indies

All-rounder Shadab Khan hit a fighting half century before taking four wickets to anchor Pakistan's 53-run win over the West Indies in the third and final day-night international in Multan which was interrupted by a dust storm.

Shadab hit 86 to lift Pakistan to 269-9 after unlikely West Indian hero Nicholas Pooran grabbed four wickets to leave the home team struggling at 117-5.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 68-ball 62 but there was a rare failure for world number one ODI batsman Babar Azam who fell for one off three balls.

Shadab's legspin then fetched 4-62 to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs, giving Pakistan 30 invaluable points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for next year's World Cup in India.