3rd ODI
Australia need 275 against Bangladesh to avoid ODI whitewash
Riding on half-centuries from Towhid Hridoy, Liton Das and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Bangladesh compiled a challenging 274-4 in the third and final ODI against Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Sunday.
The hosts are seeking a historic series sweep after winning the first two matches by 86 runs and five wickets respectively on DLS method.
Hridoy was the top-scorer for the side, hitting an 88 ball-83, a knock laced with eight fours. Liton Das made an unbeaten 58 while Mosaddek was on 56, brining up his second half-century in the series.
Najmul Hossain Shanto who led the side in absence of Mehidy Hasan Miraz opted to bat first after winning toss but Bangladesh lost Soumya Sarkar in the fourth ball of the innings, as Xavier Bartlett rattled his stump with searing pace.
Unfazed by the early wicket loss, Bangladesh recovered from Shanto and Taznid Hasan Tamim, who added 51 runs for the second wicket.
Matt Renshaw removed both of the batters in quick succession leaving Bangladesh 61-3 in 15th over, with Shanto making 24 and Tanzid scoring 19.
Hridoy and Liton Das steadied the innings with 92-run for the fourth wicket and it was only broken when Liton had to retire following a minor injury when he was on 48.
However, Mosaddek joined Liton Das in giving the innings further pace as they combined for a 93-run partnership.
Hridoy appeared to be on course of his second century but he miscued a shot to deep mid wicket off Ben Dwarshuis, one of the two changes of Australia for avoiding a series-sweep.
Mosaddek who hammered a career-best 80 not out in the first match to script Bangladesh’s first victory against Australia since 2005, raised his fifth half-century from 43 balls with a single.
However Liton returned to the field after the dismissal of Mahedi Hasan (3) and completed his 14th fifty to help Bangladesh post a competitive total.