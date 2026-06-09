Miraz eyes strong performance against Australia in ODI series

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz oozed with confidence to do well in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Australia, saying that playing against world’s most successful team presents a major opportunity for them ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference on Monday, Miraz described the Australia series as a significant challenge and said both he and the team were excited about facing the Aussies.

“After a long time, we are going to play an ODI series against Australia. As a team, we are all very excited about it, and I am also very excited as a captain,” he said. “If we can start well, it will be positive for the team because every challenge is important for us.”