1st ODI
Miraz eyes strong performance against Australia in ODI series
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz oozed with confidence to do well in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Australia, saying that playing against world’s most successful team presents a major opportunity for them ahead of next year’s World Cup.
Speaking to the media in a pre-match press conference on Monday, Miraz described the Australia series as a significant challenge and said both he and the team were excited about facing the Aussies.
“After a long time, we are going to play an ODI series against Australia. As a team, we are all very excited about it, and I am also very excited as a captain,” he said. “If we can start well, it will be positive for the team because every challenge is important for us.”
Despite the departure of several experienced middle-order batters in recent years, Miraz pinned his hopes in Bangladesh’s current batting unit.
“Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek and Liton are scoring runs consistently. I think we have a very good combination now,” he said.
On leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who has gained valuable experience through various franchise leagues, Miraz said the youngster still needed to establish himself in the ODI format through consistent performances.
“Rishad is an important bowler for us. We trust him. However, T20 and ODI are different formats. He needs to improve in some areas in ODIs and I believe he will understand what to do when the opportunity comes,” he said.
Miraz also dismissed suggestions that Mirpur wickets must necessarily favour spin bowling, saying Bangladesh wanted quality surfaces that would help both batters and bowlers develop confidence ahead of major tournaments.
“We want to play on good wickets. If you can win on good wickets, the confidence of both batsmen and bowlers increases,” he said.
Australia are believed to be weakened after the absence of key players Mitch Marsh and Travis Head but Miraz insisted Bangladesh would remain focused on its own plans.
“They are both important cricketers, but Australia is still a very strong team. We are not thinking too much about the opponent’s missing players. Our goal is to execute our plan and play our best,” he said.
While he was criticised for his captaincy, Miraz said criticism was part of the game but noted that Bangladesh had performed well in their last three series. He stressed that maintaining consistency would be crucial ahead of the World Cup.
“The World Cup is ahead, so it is important to maintain this consistency. If we can maintain the way we are playing, there will be a chance to do well in the World Cup too,” he said.
Miraz also said he had worked on his batting and felt confident about contributing more with the bat, adding that even small but effective innings could prove decisive for the team’s success.
Summing up Bangladesh’s approach for the Australia series, the captain said: “Our plan is very simple: play good cricket and win matches.”