Connolly leads Australia to four-wicket win over Bangladesh in T20 opener

Cooper Connolly struck a rapid-fire 47 off 27 balls to steer Australia to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening T20 international on Wednesday.

Australia chased down 132 with 10 balls to spare, finishing on 133-6 in 18.2 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Connolly anchored the chase after early setbacks, hitting four fours and three sixes before falling three runs short of a maiden half-century.

Bangladesh made early inroads as Shoriful Islam dismissed Josh Inglis for five before Mustafizur Rahman removed Mitchell Marsh for 13, leaving Australia at 38-2 inside five overs.