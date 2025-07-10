Sri Lanka off to a flying start chasing 155 runs

Farveez Maharoof says the pitch is good bat on.

"First powerplay will be key for both teams," he reckons, adding that Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first surprised him a bit.

Bangladesh Skipper Liton says wicket looks good to bat on and hope his team will put a good score on the board.

"We have a balanced side, five bowlers, six batters. The players are confident. A few new faces in the T20I team. We want to enjoy the game."

Lankan skipper Asalanka says his team would be happy to chase on these kind of grounds.

"We are going with 6-5 combination, with two all-rounders. Karunaratne and Shanaka are back. We are searching for our best combination. Hasaranga is a big miss, but Vandersay is a got option."