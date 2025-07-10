Sri Lanka off to a flying start chasing 155 runs

Sri Lanka 30/0 in 2 overs
Kusal starts the second over bowled by Taskin Ahmed with a boundary and hits another for four in the fourth. The right hander whacked the final ball into the stand through deep square leg. 16 off the over.
Sri Lanka 30/0 in 2 overs
Kusal Mendis 17 (7)
Pathum Nissanka 13 (5)
Sri Lanka off to a flying start
Nissanka struck three boundaries in the first three balls off Saifuddin. Sri Lanka gets 14 in the first over.
Kusal Mendis 1(1)
Pathum Nissanka 13(5)
Bangladesh set Sri Lanka 155 to win
Shamim hits another six in the final over and Bangladesh put 154/5 on the board, a sub-par total as per Mahroof's estimation. Naim remains not out for 32 off 29 balls, a slow innings in the batting wicket. A cameo by Shamim ensures Bangladesh get past 150.
Bangladesh 154/5 after 20 overs
Mohammad Naim 32(29)
Shamim Hossain 14(5)
Theekshana gets rid of Miraz
Theekshana gets rid of Miraz after conceding a boundary in the previous delivery. Mehidy Hasan Miraz looks to go big in a tossed up delivery outside off but caught by Asalanka in cover. Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Asalanka b Theekshana 29(23). Shamim Hossain joins Naim and reverse swipes over third man for a six in the second ball he faces.
Bangladesh 143 for five in 19 overs.
Bangladesh 130/4 after 18 over
After six runs in the seventeenth over, Bangladesh get 8 in the eighteenth. Two well-set batsmen are looking for the elusive big over.
Bangladesh 130/4 after 18 over
Mohammad Naim 26(24)
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25(21)
Bangladesh 116/4 after 16
Naim dropped by Mendis in the fourth ball of Vandersay. Miraz gets another boundary in the last ball.
Bangladesh 116/4 after 16.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 20(14)
Mohammad Naim 20(19)
Miraz finally gets a boundary, Bangladesh cross 100
Miraz's boundary in the fourth ball of the over brings up 100 for Bangladesh, a much needed one after 28 balls. He hits Shanaka another four the next delivery. Finally some respite for the visitors.
Bangladesh 108/4 after 15 overs
Mehidy Hasan Miraz 13(9)
Mohammad Naim 19(18)
Bangladesh cornered, no boundary in 4 overs
Naim takes a successful review off Vandersay's first bowl. Bangladesh 97/4 after 14 overs.
Shanaka gets Hridoy, Bangladesh 93/4 after 13 overs
Shanaka gets Towhid Hridoy, caught by Kusal Mendis. Towhid Hridoy's struggle comes to an end. Towhid Hridoy c Kusal Mendis b Shanaka 10(13).
Bangladesh 93/4 after 13 overs
Miraz joins Naim.
Shanaka concedes only 5 runs in two overs, Bangladesh 82-3
Shanaka bowls another fantastic over, conceding only 3 runs after 2 in his first.
Bangladesh 82-3 after 11 overs.
Mohammad Naim10(8)
Towhid Hridoy 6(8)
Dasun Shanaka 2-0-5-0
Bangladesh 79/3 in 10 overs
Hridoy joins Naim in the fourth wicket partnership after Bangladesh lost two quick wickets. Naim hit a tossed up delivery of Vandersay on leg for six, the second of Bangladesh innings, in the penultimate delivery. Naim goes down on his knee and slogsweeps it over deep square leg. Bangladesh finally get a boundary after 27 balls.
Bangladesh 79/3 in 10 overs.
Mohammad Naim 10(7)
Towhid Hridoy 3(3)
Emon departs, Bangladesh 69/3
Theekshana gets Emon, Bangladesh lost two wickets in successive overs. Emon looks to strike a good length on off down the ground but Shanaka at long-off takes a well-judged catch. Emon departs after a fiery 38 off 22 balls.
Bangladesh 69/3 after 9 overs
Vandersay gets Liton
Vandersay plumbs Liton in the last ball of the eighth over. Liton lunges forward to attempt sweep in a googly. He takes review, in vain.
Bangladesh 65/2 after 8 overs
Bangladesh 57/1 (7 overs)
Shanaka bowled first boundary-less over for Sri Lanka. Bangladesh get only 3 in the seventh over.
Bangladesh 57/1 (7 overs)
Liton Das 3(7)
Parvez Hossain Emon 36(18)
Bangladesh 54/1 in powerplay
Emon chips over covers for a beatiful boundary to bring 50 on the board off the sixth over bowled by Binura Fernando. Eight from the last over of powerplay.
Parvez Hossain Emon 35(16)
Litton Das 2(3)
Sri Lanka get first wicket, Bangladesh 46/1
Bangladesh lost the first wicket. Thushara breaks the opening partnership. Tanzid Hasan flicks a low full toss uppishly but straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. Bangladesh 46/1 after fifth over. Liton joins Emon.
Tanzid Hasan c Theekshana b N Thushara 16(17)
14 off Theekshana over, flying start from Emon
Sri Lanka brings in spinner. Emon hits a low full toss by Theekshana in the first bowl and two more in the last two balls. 14 in the over! Emon off to a flying start. Bangladesh 38/0 (4 overs)
Parvez Hossain Emon 27(11)
Tanzid Hasan Tamim 10(13)
First six from Emon
Parvez Hossain Emon whacks Binura Fernando to for six to deep mid-wicket. Emon smokes a slower delivery over deep mid-wicket.
Bangladesh get nine off the third over.
Bangladesh 24/3 (3 overs)
Bangladesh 15/0 (2 overs)
Nuwan Thushara bowls the second over. Tanzid get the second boundary for Bangladesh as he drives excellently down the ground on the second delivery.
Bangladesh score 7 runs in the second over.
Tanzid Hasan Tamim 8(8)
Parvez Hossain Emon 7(4)
Bangladesh 8 runs in first over
Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan score eight runs in the first over for Bangladesh off Chamika Karunaratne.
First boundary from Emon
Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan open for Bangladesh. Chamika Karunaratne with the new ball.
Emon takes the first strike and hit the first four of the match in the second ball.
Pitch good to bat on!
Farveez Maharoof says the pitch is good bat on.
"First powerplay will be key for both teams," he reckons, adding that Sri Lanka's decision to bowl first surprised him a bit.
Bangladesh Skipper Liton says wicket looks good to bat on and hope his team will put a good score on the board.
"We have a balanced side, five bowlers, six batters. The players are confident. A few new faces in the T20I team. We want to enjoy the game."
Lankan skipper Asalanka says his team would be happy to chase on these kind of grounds.
"We are going with 6-5 combination, with two all-rounders. Karunaratne and Shanaka are back. We are searching for our best combination. Hasaranga is a big miss, but Vandersay is a got option."
Sri Lanka ask Bangladesh to bat
Sri Lanka have won the toss and put Bangladesh into bat!
Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Naim Sheikh, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, and Mohammad Saifuddin
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, and Binura Fernando
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in T20I series
Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20I of Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka. After losing both Test and One Day International (ODI) series, Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game at Pallekele.
Sri Lanka are going to miss Wanindu Hasaranga, who will miss the rest of the series after injuring his hamstring in the last ODI.
Bangladesh have been in the worst form in the T20Is, losing 11 out of their last 15 games. Sri Lanka are also out of sorts in the format, losing eight of their last 13 T20I matches.
Head-to-head: Sri Lanka lead, Bangladesh ahead on Sri Lankan soil
Sri Lanka lead 11-6 in the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in the T20 format. However, Bangladesh lead 3-2 in the head-to-head in T20I matches played on Sri Lankan soil.
Notably, Bangladesh have last lost a T20I match on Sri Lankan soil against Sri Lanka since 2017.