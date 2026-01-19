Mustafiz in Wisden's Men's T20 Team of the Year

Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has earned a place in the Men’s T20 Team of the Year selected by the cricket website Wisden following his outstanding performances for the national team and various franchise T20 leagues last year.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching, the number of international matches in this format increased late last year, alongside various franchise T20 leagues throughout the year.

Wisden has stated on its website that this best XI was chosen after evaluating performances across all recognised T20 matches.

Regarding Mustafiz’s performances last year, the website wrote that among bowlers who delivered at least 150 overs, no one came close to Mustafizur’s bowling average of 18.03 in 2025. No pacer this year was as economical, and only Jason Holder had a better strike rate. He consistently restricted runs and took wickets throughout the year.