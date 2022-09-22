Bangladesh team to leave for UAE today

The Bangladesh national cricket team will leave for Dubai on Thursday afternoon to play in the SKYEXCH Friendship T20 Series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports BSS.

The squad, led by wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan Sohan, will depart at 5.30pm. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan however won't be available for the series as he is currently in West Indies to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The two-match series will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium with the matches on September 25 and 27. The team will return home on September 28. Both games are day-nighters starting at 8pm Bangladesh time.