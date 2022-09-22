Bangladesh team to leave for UAE today

Bangladesh thereafter will leave the country for New Zealand where they will play a tri-nation T20 series, involving hosts New Zealand and Pakistan. The tri-nation series is seen as the preparation platform for the T20I World Cup in Australia.
After the tri-nation series, Bangladesh will move to Australia directly and will play two warm-up matches against Afghanistan and South Africa, slated on 17 and 19 October.
Bangladesh will start their World Cup mission on 24 October, taking on the runners-up of Group-A in Hobart.
Their second match is against South Africa in Sydney on 27 October after which they will face off Group-B champions at the Gabba in Brisbane on 30 October. Bangladesh then will take on subcontinent powerhouse India on 2 November and Pakistan on 6 November. Both matches will be played in Adelaide.
Bangladesh squad
Nurul Hasan Sohan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikot, Liton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar and Rishad Hossain.