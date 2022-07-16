Bangladesh go with one pacer, four spinners in dead rubber match

Top-order batsman Anamul Haque, who broke a world record in List-A competition just few months back, wasn’t picked for the dead rubber match.
Bangladesh already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with wins in the first two ODIs of the three-match series.
Bangladesh has won all 10 of their last ODIs against West Indies and have a chance to extend that number to 11.
Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (WK), Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein