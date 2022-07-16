Cricket

Bangladesh-West Indies 3rd ODI

Bangladesh go with one pacer, four spinners in dead rubber match

Tamim Iqbal won the toss and Bangladesh will bowl first in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyuna on Saturday.

The Tigers will play with just one pacer in the playing XI, as they dropped left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam for left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Top-order batsman Anamul Haque, who broke a world record in List-A competition just few months back, wasn’t picked for the dead rubber match.

Bangladesh already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with wins in the first two ODIs of the three-match series.

Bangladesh has won all 10 of their last ODIs against West Indies and have a chance to extend that number to 11.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(WK), Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies XI: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope (WK), Rovman Powell, Shemarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

