Miraz becomes No. 2 Test allrounder

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has climbed at number two spot in the latest ICC Men's Test all-rounder rankings following his excellent performance against Zimbabwe. This is the top most spot of the Bangladeshi allrounder in his career.

Miraz hit a century and took five wickets in the same day against Zimbabwe last week.

Miraz’s rating point of 327 is also his highest ever, as 295 was his previous best.

Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja leads the ranking with 500 rating points.