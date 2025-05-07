Miraz becomes No. 2 Test allrounder
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has climbed at number two spot in the latest ICC Men's Test all-rounder rankings following his excellent performance against Zimbabwe. This is the top most spot of the Bangladeshi allrounder in his career.
Miraz hit a century and took five wickets in the same day against Zimbabwe last week.
Miraz’s rating point of 327 is also his highest ever, as 295 was his previous best.
Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja leads the ranking with 500 rating points.
Other than Miraz, star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is the other Bangladeshi to be in top 5 of the list.
The 27-year old Miraz bagged man of the match award in the second Test and also won man of the series award.
The allrounder moved up 8 notches to 55th position, his career best, in batting ranking while moved 2 places up to 24 in bowling.
No Bangladeshi batter is in the top 30 of batting ranking. Litton Das is the top Bangladeshi in the ranking at 38th place, followed by Mushfiqur Rahim at 40th.
Sadman Islam saw a big jump of 17 positions at 60, thanks to his century against the Zimbabwe.
In bowling ranking, Taizul Islam advanced seven positions to 16th place to become the best Bangladeshi bowler in the ranking.
England's Joe Root retained his leadership in the Test batter while India’s pacer Jasprit Bumrah kept his position as the leading bowler of the world.