Elgar 'comfortable' with key players choosing IPL over Bangladesh Tests

South African Test captain Dean Elgar said on Monday he was "comfortable" with the decision of key players to make themselves unavailable for a Test series against Bangladesh, which starts at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Elgar called for players contracted to the Indian Premier League (IPL) to put country ahead of club.

But all of South Africa's IPL-linked players opted to play in the lucrative Indian franchise tournament, which started at the weekend.