New York, Florida, Texas to host T20 World Cup matches

New York, Florida and Texas will host matches at next year's men's Twenty20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council announced on Wednesday.
The ICC awarded the hosting of the event, to be held in June 2024, to the Caribbean and the United States in November 2021.
A 34,000-seat temporary, or modular, stadium will be built in Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, New York, while existing venues in Grand Prairie, Texas, and Broward County, Florida, will be increased in size.
"We're delighted to announce the three USA venues that will host part of the biggest ICC Men's T20 World Cup ever staged, with 20 teams competing for the trophy," said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice.
"The USA is a strategically important market and these venues give us an excellent opportunity to make a statement in the world's biggest sport market."
The United States launched its own T20 competition -- Major League Cricket -- in July, with Grand Prairie Stadium hosting the final.
England are the current T20 world champions, winning their second title when they beat Pakistan in the final in Melbourne last year.