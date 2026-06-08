Bangladesh ODI series: Australia’s Marsh and Head out
Captain Mitchell Marsh and star batsman Travis Head were ruled out of Australia’s one-day international series in Bangladesh Monday with Josh Inglis to lead the side.
Both players also missed Australia’s 2-1 ODI series defeat in Pakistan last week, with Marsh nursing an ankle injury and Head on personal leave.
Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (hamstring) will also be absent from the three-match series starting in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Marsh will, however, fly over to be with the team as he prepares for a comeback in the subsequent Twenty20 series in Bangladesh.
Teenage batsman Ollie Peake and big-hitter Matt Short, who were due to head home after Pakistan, will now stay on.
Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has seven Test caps but is yet to play limited-overs cricket for Australia, will fill Sangha’s role.
“Unfortunately, Tanveer Sangha sustained a hamstring injury during the second ODI against Pakistan and will take no further part in the tour,” said national selector Tony Dodemaide.
“We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series however he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury.
“Travis was initially selected in the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both,” he added.
Australia squad: Josh Inglis (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa