Bangladesh ODI series: Australia’s Marsh and Head out

Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha (hamstring) will also be absent from the three-match series starting in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Marsh will, however, fly over to be with the team as he prepares for a comeback in the subsequent Twenty20 series in Bangladesh.

Teenage batsman Ollie Peake and big-hitter Matt Short, who were due to head home after Pakistan, will now stay on.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy, who has seven Test caps but is yet to play limited-overs cricket for Australia, will fill Sangha’s role.