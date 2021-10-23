England bowl against West Indies in T20 World Cup

"We are excited about the start of our campaign tonight."

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said his team is looking to the likes of 42-year-old "legend" Chris Gayle to fire up the team.

"We have an all-round team. Just a matter of us coming together and playing," said Pollard.

"Chris Gayle, legend for us...Looking forward to what we can do as a team more than individuals."

Both teams decided to take a knee once the anthems had been played.