England have sights set on 500-run mark, says Buttler

England will keep chasing the 500-run mark in One-Day Internationals (ODI) after narrowly missing out on the milestone in a record-breaking win over Netherlands, Jos Buttler said.

England broke their own record for the highest team total in ODI history after they smashed 498-4 to win by 232 runs on Friday.

Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt notched up centuries while Liam Livingstone walked into bat in the 45th over and scored England’s fastest ODI fifty as they eclipsed their previous record of 481 against Australia in 2018.