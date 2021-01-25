England lose Crawley in 164-run chase against Sri Lanka

England reached 46 for one in their chase of 164 and a 2-0 Test series clean sweep against Sri Lanka on Monday after spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess combined to bundle out Sri Lanka for 126.

Zak Crawley was the man out, caught at for 13, on a day-four wicket as left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya grabbed another victim after taking seven wickets in the first innings.

Opener Dom Sibley, on 14, and Jonny Bairstow, on 17, then steered the team to tea with an unbroken partnership of 29. They need another 118 for victory.

It sets up an engrossing finish in the match behind closed doors in Galle, where England looked nervy before chasing down 74 runs in the first Test.

Leach and Bess took four wickets each to dispatch Sri Lanka in the afternoon session after the hosts started their second innings early in the day with a lead of 37.