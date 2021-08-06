England's Archer to miss T20 World Cup, Ashes due to injury

England's Jofra Archer will miss this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes series against Australia after the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday the fast bowler suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week," the ECB said in a statement.