England’s Bangladeshi 12th man

Robin wasn’t part of England’s 13-man squad for the first Test against New Zealand. England’s 12th and 13th man in the squad Harry Brook and Craig Overton were already fielding as substitutes when Matthew Potts got injured while bowling the 38th over.
The management then called upon Robin from the reserves. His Essex county teammate Nikhil Gorantla similarly got a chance to field for England from the reserves bench.
Robin was born in Leytonstone, London in 2002. His father Mridul Das is from Sunamganj, Bangladesh. Robin has played all his cricket in England and is currently playing for Essex.
Robin Das was close to playing in Bangladesh’s domestic circuit. He had put his name in the draft for the Bangabandhu Twenty20 Cup in late 2020. But no team picked him for the tournament.
Robin was named Essex’s “Academy Player of The Year” in 2019.