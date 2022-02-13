England's Livingstone goes for $1.52m in IPL auction

Both Livingstone, who can also bowl off spin and leg spin, and Smith had a base price of $130,000.

South African bowling allrounder Marco Jansen jumped from his base price of $66,000 to get $558,000 from 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad.

India's Ishan Kishan fetched $2 million on day one after Mumbai bought the wicketkeeper-batsman back to their franchise that has won a record five titles.

South Africa's Chris Morris is the most expensive IPL player ever, selling for $2.23 million last year.

The teams have been bidding for 600 foreign and Indian players in the auction to reset their teams after retaining few of their top players.

The 15th edition of the IPL begins in late March, with the final in May.