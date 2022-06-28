England’s Morgan says it’s ‘right time to go’ as he retires from internationals

England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket with immediate effect on Tuesday, saying now was the “right time” to stand down.

Morgan led England to victory at the 2019 World Cup -- their first major global 50-overs title -- and took them to the top of the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 rankings.

But the 35-year-old batsman has been struggling with form and fitness issues this year.

Dublin-born Morgan was twice out for nought during the recent ODI series in the Netherlands and withdrew from the third game with a groin issue.