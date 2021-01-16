England's Root hits double century against Sri Lanka

Joe Root on Saturday completed his fourth Test double century but ran out of partners as his England team threw away wickets against Sri Lanka before he could reach his career best.

The England captain made 228 out of the tourists' 421 all out -- 26 runs short of his brilliant 254 against Pakistan at Old Trafford in 2016.

The 321 ball innings with a six and 18 fours played a crucial role in England building a 286 run first innings lead over Sri Lanka.

It also reaffirmed Root's return as one of the world's top batsmen after a barren 2020. It is the first time he has reached three figures in a Test since his 226 in New Zealand in November 2019. Root also scored an unbeaten 200 against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2014.

Root added the 32 runs required from his overnight score in less than an hour on the third day, hitting a four off spinner Lasith Emuldeniya to reach 200 in the empty Galle stadium.