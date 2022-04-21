England's Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world

Root is the third Englishman to receive the accolade since it was launched in 2003, with Andrew Flintoff the first in 2005.
Meanwhile, Root's England team-mate Ollie Robinson was named as one of the almanack's five cricketers of the year.
Robinson joined Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Devon Conway and Dane van Niekerk in earning the prestigious award, which dates back to 1889 and predominantly recognises performances from the previous English summer.
Lizelle Lee is the new Wisden leading women's cricketer in the world, the first South African to hold the title.