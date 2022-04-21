England's Root named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world

Joe Root was named as Wisden's leading cricketer in the world on Wednesday, just a week after he stepped down as England's Test captain.

Root quit last week after five years as England skipper following a dismal run of one win in 17 games.

But his impeccable form with the bat in 2021, when he scored 1,708 runs at an average of 61, helped him earn the global award.

Root succeeds his own potential successor with the national side, Ben Stokes, who took the honour in 2019 and 2020.