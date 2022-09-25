Bangladesh dodge a bullet against UAE in 1st T20

Bangladesh eked out a seven-run win over the UAE in a last-over thriller in Dubai, to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Sunday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s 3-17 and a career-best knock from Afif Hossain made up for the lacklustre showing from the other players.

Afif made an unbeaten 77 off 55 balls with the help of seven fours and three sixes in an innings and formed an unbroken 81-run stand off 54 balls with skipper Nurul Hasan (35 not out off 25 balls) to take Bangladesh to 158-5 after another top-order collapse.

For the hosts, leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan claimed 2-33 in his four overs.