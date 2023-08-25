Naseem late show takes Pakistan to dramatic victory over Afghanistan

Number ten batsman Naseem Shah hit a boundary off the penultimate delivery to give Pakistan a dramatic one-wicket win over a luckless Afghanistan in the second One-Day International (ODI) at Hambantota on Thursday.

The 20-year-old miscued a boundary off fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi and ran jubilantly towards the dressing room as Pakistan scored 11 off the final over to finish with 302-9 in 49.5 overs.

The victory gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the last game in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan’s late surge overshadowed Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s career-best run-a-ball 151 that lifted his team to 300-5 in their 50 overs.

The final two overs of Pakistan’s chase were full of drama.