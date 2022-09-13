BCB to hold national team training camp abroad

But on Tuesday, the second day of the training camp was completely washed out due to incessant rain.
The BCB president arrived at the BCB headquarters in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on the day for a meeting and to see the players receive training in the camp.
But the players couldn’t receive training at all on Tuesday and instead spent the day at the indoor and gymnasium.
“The plan was that Sriram would observe the players in the camp. But that’s not happening due to the rain. So, we are thinking about holding the camp at some other place. We are looking for a spot for the camp, we will finalise it by tomorrow (Wednesday),” Nazmul told the reporters in Mirpur on Tuesday.
A BCB source said that the camp could be held in Singapore or the United Arab Emirates. The Bangladesh team could also take part in practice matches after the camp.
Earlier, the board wanted to send the team to New Zealand for a tri-nation series against hosts New Zealand and Pakistan by the end of September. But now they have revised their plans and intend to send the team to New Zealand on 2 October.
The tri-nation series will begin on 7 October.
The BCB is also set to announce the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.