Young and Latham guide New Zealand to 299 all out in fifth ODI

Opener Will Young and Tom Latham cracked solid half centuries as New Zealand were bowled out for 299 in the fifth and final one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday.

Seeking a consolatory win after trailing 4-0, New Zealand's innings was built around Young's 91-ball 87 and a 58-ball 59 from Latham after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat at National stadium.

The match marks Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's 100th ODI in a glorious career which began in 2015.