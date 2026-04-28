A transformed Bangladesh in T20s now eyes the next step
Playing their first T20I match of the year, Bangladesh cricketers have signalled something different—an intent to move forward steadily without stumbling along a long journey.
In truth, that statement is no longer new. Bangladesh rewrote almost all of its records in this format last year.
In 2025, the team recorded its highest number of wins in a calendar year, along with improvements in six-hitting, strike rate, and wickets taken in bowling.
This phase also marked the beginning of a new brand of T20 cricket for Bangladesh. In a format where they previously struggled to compete effectively, they secured four consecutive series victories last year.
At the start of last year, players such as Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon were relatively new; they have now become integral to the team’s core. Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain have also re-established themselves.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s bowling attack has emerged as a major strength across all formats.
Did Bangladesh begin its next phase in T20 cricket yesterday, Tuesday? The team chased down a record 182 runs at home to secure victory. However, the manner of the win matters as much as the numbers.
There is no end to improvement. Everyone tries to contribute as best as they can from their position.
It is true that New Zealand national cricket team fielded a second-string side in this series. Even so, scoring at more than 10 runs per over during eight overs outside the powerplay reflects a strong performance by any standard.
After losing three wickets for 77 runs, Bangladesh recovered through a counter-attacking partnership led by Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hossain Emon under pressure.
Historically, Bangladesh have rarely staged such comebacks against any opposition. Is this transformed T20 side now striving to reach the next level?
This question was put to Towhid Hridoy, who was named Player of the Match.
“There is no end to improvement. Everyone tries to contribute as best as they can from their position. We have been playing together for a long time, and the understanding among the players is very strong. What I found most positive is that we did not take pressure, he replied.”
Hridoy believes that winning matches from such situations will continue to build the team’s confidence. He also acknowledged that the time has come for them to secure victories in this manner.
What does this Bangladesh side look like now? Consider the team that played against New Zealand national cricket team.
Apart from newcomers Ripon Mondol and Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, only one player—vice-captain Saif Hassan—has played fewer than 30 matches.
Ripon and Gaffar might not have been in the team if Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed had been available for the series.
The players have now developed a strong understanding of the rhythm of T20 cricket.
“If we cannot win matches like this, then it is not a good sign for us. As batters, we must take responsibility in these situations,” Hridoy said.
And they have done so. Playing their first T20I match of the year, they have signalled something different—an intent to move forward steadily without stumbling along a long journey.