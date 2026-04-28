A transformed Bangladesh in T20s now eyes the next step

In truth, that statement is no longer new. Bangladesh rewrote almost all of its records in this format last year.

In 2025, the team recorded its highest number of wins in a calendar year, along with improvements in six-hitting, strike rate, and wickets taken in bowling.

This phase also marked the beginning of a new brand of T20 cricket for Bangladesh. In a format where they previously struggled to compete effectively, they secured four consecutive series victories last year.