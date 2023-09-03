Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak dies aged 49



Heath Streak, one of Zimbabwe's greatest cricketers, died on Sunday aged 49, his wife said in a social media post. He had been battling colon cancer.

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 September, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," Nadine Streak wrote.

Streak was an outstanding fast bowler and capable batsman. He was a key member of Zimbabwe teams that were competitive against cricket's bigger nations in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

His cricket career ended in ignominy, however, when he was banned for eight years for breaching the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-corruption code.