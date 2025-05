Aminul Islam has been appointed the new president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The former national cricket team captain has taken over as the 16th president of the board.

Iftekhar Rahman, a director of BCB, officially announced this at a press conference after the BCB directors’ meeting on Friday evening.

The same meeting also finalised Nazmul Abedin Fahim and Fahim Sinha as vice presidents.

* More to follow…