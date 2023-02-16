Shohely's challenge to Akash, or really a proposal of fixing

It is alleged that Shohely, who made her last international appearance for Bangladesh in Asia Cup T20 at Sylhet last year, proposed Lata Mandal to spot fix. The offer was a sum of Tk 2-2.5 million if Lata gets out stumping or hit wicket.

Lata informed about the offer to team management as soon as she got it and the management conveyed it to anti-corruption unit of ICC. Shohely declined to comment as the matter is under investigation.

Lata did not play the match against Australia and she was stumped for 11 off 13 balls during Bangladesh’s opening game against Sri Lanka.

“ACSU contacted me. I was told not to talk about it with anybody or media so I don’t want to disclose anything now,” said Shohely to Prothom Alo.