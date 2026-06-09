Mosaddek’s unbeaten 86 powers Bangladesh to 284 against Australia

An impressive, unbeaten 86 from Mosaddek Hossain and half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan propelled Bangladesh to a competitive 284 for 8 in the first ODI against Australia at Mirpur on Tuesday.

With this, Mosaddek made a memorable comeback to the national side after a three-year hiatus.

After Australia opted to field, the hosts weathered top-order stumbles before firing late in the innings.

Australia struck in the second over when Nathan Ellis induced an edge from Saif Hassan, which was brilliantly taken by a diving Marnus Labuschagne at second slip. Tanzid Hasan repaired the early damage alongside Shanto, striking a quickfire 54 off 44 balls featuring seven boundaries and a six.