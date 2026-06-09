1st ODI
Mosaddek’s unbeaten 86 powers Bangladesh to 284 against Australia
An impressive, unbeaten 86 from Mosaddek Hossain and half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan propelled Bangladesh to a competitive 284 for 8 in the first ODI against Australia at Mirpur on Tuesday.
With this, Mosaddek made a memorable comeback to the national side after a three-year hiatus.
After Australia opted to field, the hosts weathered top-order stumbles before firing late in the innings.
Australia struck in the second over when Nathan Ellis induced an edge from Saif Hassan, which was brilliantly taken by a diving Marnus Labuschagne at second slip. Tanzid Hasan repaired the early damage alongside Shanto, striking a quickfire 54 off 44 balls featuring seven boundaries and a six.
The duo put on a rapid 96-run partnership for the second wicket, taking Bangladesh past the 100-run mark in the 16th over. Ellis broke the stand by deceiving Tanzid with a clever back-of-the-hand slower ball, which the opener chipped straight to mid-off.
Shanto anchored the middle period, bringing up a patient half-century off 57 deliveries.
However, off-spinner Matt Renshaw checked Bangladesh''s momentum with quick breakthroughs. Renshaw first caught Litton Das off his own bowling for 7, before drawing an error from Shanto. Shanto, trying to hit Renshaw over the top, picked out long-off perfectly to depart for 67 off 86 balls.
At 140 for 4, Bangladesh required stability, which Mosaddek provided. He forged a crucial 75-run partnership with Towhid Hridoy (31) to rescue the innings.
While wickets fell around him-including captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz falling leg-before to debutant Liam Scott for 3-Mosaddek took control.
He reached his fifty off 49 balls and accelerated heavily in the final powerplay. Striking seven boundaries and three sixes in his 70-ball stay, Mosaddek's aggression ensured Bangladesh added 45 runs in the final five overs.
Taskin Ahmed chipped in with a brisk 20 off 16 balls before holing out off the final delivery of the innings.
Ellis was the pick of the Australian bowlers, finishing with 3 for 38 from his 10 overs. Renshaw and Scott supported well with two wickets apiece, though Scott and Xavier Bartlett proved expensive in the death overs against a rampant Mosaddek.
Australia will require 285 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Bangladesh has only one win against Australia that came in 2005.