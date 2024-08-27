India's Jay Shah elected ICC chief after Barclay steps aside

India's Jay Shah will succeed New Zealander Greg Barclay as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) later this year, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Shah, son of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home minister Amit Shah, will be the youngest ever ICC chairman when he begins his tenure on 1 December.

Barclay decided against seeking a third term and Shah, considered the game's most influential administrator as the secretary of the world's richest cricket board, was the sole candidate, the ICC said.

Shah, also president of the Asian Cricket Council, said he was committed to spreading the game, which will return to the Olympics after a gap of 128 years at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.