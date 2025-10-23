Bangladesh rout West Indies by 179 runs to clinch ODI series 2–1
Bangladesh produced a commanding all-round performance to crush the West Indies by 179 runs in the third and final One Day International in Mirpur on Thursday, sealing the three-match series 2–1.
The margin was Bangladesh’s second-largest victory by runs in ODI history, underlining their dominance in home conditions.
Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted a competitive 296 for 8 in 50 overs, built on a superb opening partnership of 176 runs between Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hassan. Soumya played a blistering knock of 91 off 86 balls, while Saif struck a career-best 80 off 72 balls.
Despite the ideal start, Bangladesh’s middle order failed to capitalise fully, losing eight wickets for the addition of 120 runs. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 44, and Twohid Hridoy 28. Nevertheless, the total proved far beyond the reach of the visitors on a spin-friendly surface.
In reply, the West Indies batting line-up crumbled for just 117 runs in 30.1 overs, unable to handle Bangladesh’s spin quartet. All ten wickets were shared among the spinners — Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain claimed three wickets each, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam took two apiece.
The Caribbean side never found rhythm during the chase as the batting order folded meekly under relentless pressure from Bangladesh’s spinners.
Soumya was named Player of the Match and Rishad named Player of the Series.
With this emphatic victory, Bangladesh wrapped up the three-match ODI series 2–1, bouncing back strongly after losing the second game.
With this victory, Bangladesh broke their streak of consecutive series losses in 50-over cricket. After losing four series in a row, Bangladesh won a series for the first time in 19 months. Prior to this, their last ODI series win came in March 2024 at home against Sri Lanka.