Bangladesh rout West Indies by 179 runs to clinch ODI series 2–1

Bangladesh produced a commanding all-round performance to crush the West Indies by 179 runs in the third and final One Day International in Mirpur on Thursday, sealing the three-match series 2–1.

The margin was Bangladesh’s second-largest victory by runs in ODI history, underlining their dominance in home conditions.

Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted a competitive 296 for 8 in 50 overs, built on a superb opening partnership of 176 runs between Soumya Sarkar and Saif Hassan. Soumya played a blistering knock of 91 off 86 balls, while Saif struck a career-best 80 off 72 balls.