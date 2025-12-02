Bangladesh out to clinch Ireland T20 series

In a bid to clinch the T20 International series and cap off the year on a high note, Bangladesh will face Ireland in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

The match is scheduled to start at 2pm, and T-sports will broadcast it live.

The series is currently tied 1-1, with Bangladesh bouncing back to win the second game by four wickets after Ireland secured a 39-run victory in the opening match.