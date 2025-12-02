3rd T20I
Bangladesh out to clinch Ireland T20 series
In a bid to clinch the T20 International series and cap off the year on a high note, Bangladesh will face Ireland in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Motiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.
The match is scheduled to start at 2pm, and T-sports will broadcast it live.
The series is currently tied 1-1, with Bangladesh bouncing back to win the second game by four wickets after Ireland secured a 39-run victory in the opening match.
For Bangladesh, this match is their final international outing of the year, and a win is essential to end 2025 on a positive note.
However, Bangladesh’s performance thus far has raised doubts about their ability to seal the series against Ireland. After being swept in the two-match Test series, Ireland has impressed in the T20 format, surprising many with their strong performances.
They came close to winning the second T20I as well, with Bangladesh only securing the win thanks to a match-winning cameo from Saifuddin.
For much of the chase, Bangladesh appeared in control, but Ireland fought back hard, creating genuine chances to clinch the series.
Saifuddin’s quick fire 17 not out off 7 balls eventually won Bangladesh the game, making the third match a decider.
In response to their batting struggles, Bangladesh has added Shamim Patwari to the squad, hoping to strengthen their lineup. The decision comes after their relatively mediocre performances in the first two matches.
As per the stat, Bangladesh has the upper hand, having won six of the 10 T20I encounters between the two teams, while Ireland has won three, with one match ending in no result.
A victory on Tuesday would give Ireland their first-ever series win against Bangladesh in any format of the game.
Bangladesh
Liton Das (C), Saif Hassan (Vice Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Saifuddin and Shamim Patwari
Ireland
Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White and Craig Young.