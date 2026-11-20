Pakistan sealed a crushing eight-wicket victory in the second and final Test against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi on Friday to win the series.

Sri Lanka put up some fight by avoiding an innings defeat on Thursday but folded for 316 on the fourth morning after adding just seven runs to their overnight total of 309-9.

Pakistan completed their first Test series win this year by wiping off the slender 90-run target in 13 overs with Aamer Jamal scoring 34 not out and Azan Awais an unbeaten 32.