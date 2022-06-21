Fans can watch Bangladesh-West Indies match free

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will make an announcement shortly, the ICC said.
The second test between Bangladesh and West Indies will start on 24 June at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.
Meanwhile, local sports television channel T Sports on Monday said it will also broadcast the second test match live from St Lucia.
T Sports chief executive officer Ishtiaq Sadek in an email said they will broadcast the reaming part of Bangladesh-West Indies series.
Earlier, Total Sports, a Bangladeshi marketing agency, purchased the broadcast rights for the series from Cricket West Indies but failed to sell it to a Bangladeshi TV channel.
Later, ICC started streaming the series on the ICC TV following a joint endeavour of BCB and Total Sports.
An ICC TV subscription requires an international credit card and that left most of the fans in Bangladesh without watching the match.
BCB were trying to stream the first test at Antigua free of cost on its Facebook page before the series began but could not do so. BCB started streaming the match on third day on Facebook but faced frequent disruption.