Anamul Haque and Mahmudullah made contributions and Karim Janat chipped in with a brisk five-ball 17 to take Fortune Barishal to a competitive 156-7 against Dhaka Dominators in their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Anamul made 42 off 35 balls while Mahmudullah scored 39 off 27 balls on a day when both skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Iftikhar Ahmed misfired for Barishal.