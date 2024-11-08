Rauf takes five as Australia out for 163 in 2nd Pakistan ODI

Pace spearhead Haris Rauf took 5-29 to skittle Australia for 163 in the second game of their three-match one-day international series on Friday at the Adelaide Oval.

After losing a tense first match by two wickets, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and sent Australia in on a well-grassed, bouncy pitch.

In perfect conditions, Rauf's pace caused all sorts of problems, with Steve Smith's 35 the top score as the hosts succumbed in the 35th over. Wicketkeeper Rizwan took six catches.