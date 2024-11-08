Rauf takes five as Australia out for 163 in 2nd Pakistan ODI
Pace spearhead Haris Rauf took 5-29 to skittle Australia for 163 in the second game of their three-match one-day international series on Friday at the Adelaide Oval.
After losing a tense first match by two wickets, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and sent Australia in on a well-grassed, bouncy pitch.
In perfect conditions, Rauf's pace caused all sorts of problems, with Steve Smith's 35 the top score as the hosts succumbed in the 35th over. Wicketkeeper Rizwan took six catches.
In the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, who both remain on paternity leave, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short again opened, keen to make their mark after falling cheaply in the opening match. But both failed once more.
The aggressive Fraser-McGurk slammed three boundaries from Naseem Shah's first over, but was out lbw in the following over for 13 to Shaheen Shah Afridi with the ball nipping back.
Short had a huge left-off on eight, with Afridi dropping a sitter by the ropes. But the veteran paceman made amends, tempting Short into a cover drive shortly after on 19 that Babar Azam did well to hold.
Josh Inglis hit a breezy 18 before he gloved behind to Rizwan off Rauf, with the same pair accounting for Marnus Labuschagne (6) to leave Australia on 87-4 in the 16th over.
At the other end, Smith had a let-off on 14, with Saim Ayub getting his fingertips to a cover drive but unable to cling on.
The veteran finally fell when he got an edge to a Mohammad Hasnain delivery, and when Rauf and Rizwan again combined to remove Aaron Hardie (13) the hosts were 121-6.
Rauf struck again with the key wicket of dangerman Glenn Maxwell, bowling him for 16, while Michell Starc lasted only four balls before falling to Shah.
Rauf collected only his second ODI five-wicket haul by once more teaming with Rizwan to remove Pat Cummins (13).