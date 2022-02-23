First ODI: Bangladesh dismiss Afghanistan for 215

Mustafizur returned figures of 3-35 while Shoriful Islam (2-38), Shakib Al Hasan (2-50) and Taskin Ahmed (2-55) combined to rattle the Afghanistan batting.
Rahmat Shah (34), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (28) and Mohammad Nabi (20) got starts but could not convert them into a big score.
Zadran put 63 runs with Nabi for the fifth wicket to help Afghanistan recover from 102-4.
Shoriful ended Zadran’s patient 84-ball knock in the penultimate over as Mahmudullah Riyad took the catch at long-on.
Mustafizur wrapped up Afghanistan’s innings three balls later - in 49.1 overs - with the wicket of Yamin Ahmadzai.