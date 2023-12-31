Bangladesh out for 110 in third T20 against New Zealand

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner took four wickets as Bangladesh were dismissed for a meagre 110 in the third and final Twenty20 international on Sunday.
The tourists' innings ended with four balls to spare at Mount Maunganui after being asked to bat first, leaving the Black Caps needing 111 to square the series, in which they trail 1-0.
Bangladesh are seeking their first series victory on New Zealand soil in any format, but hindered their chances with an innings dominated by loose shot-making against a disciplined attack.
Santner claimed figures of 4-16 off his four overs, stifling the middle stage of an innings which was already struggling at 3-41 when he was introduced.
Seamers Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Ben Sears all took two wickets.
Milne (2-23) removed Najmul Hossain Shanto for an innings-high 17 when the Bangladesh captain skied a full-pitched delivery to point.
Four other Bangladesh batters reached double figures but failed to convert their start into a substantial score.
Bangladesh won the first game in Napier on Wednesday by five wickets, before Friday's second match was abandoned after 11 overs because of rain in Mount Maunganui.
Bangladesh made one change from the aborted second match, with left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam recalled in place of seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
New Zealand have kept the same team that played each of the first two games.
The Black Caps are resting their white-ball skipper Kane Williamson ahead of the home Test series against South Africa and Australia.