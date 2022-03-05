Flowers, beers, ciggies and a meat pie: Australian fans mark Warne's death

But joking aside, Warne said he relished the idea that the statue would be a future reference point -- a place for ordinary Australians to come together.

"It's a pretty amazing walk down to the MCG for whatever it is you're doing," he said. "So to have a place here where people can meet and say 'I'll meet you at the Shane Warne statue' will be nice."

Now, on one damp Saturday morning a decade later, fans arranged to meet "at the Shane Warne statue" to mark his untimely death aged 52 and join in their shared grief.