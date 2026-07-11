Tanzid's 94 helps Bangladesh avoid whitewash against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third one-day international on Saturday, chasing down a target of 200 with 14 overs remaining at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe won the three-match series 2-1 after taking the opening two games.

Tanzid Hasan made 94 from 101 balls and Soumya Sarkar scored 69 from 82 deliveries as the pair added 151 for the first wicket, Bangladesh''s highest opening stand against Zimbabwe in ODIs.

Soumya was bowled by Tanaka Chivanga in the 28th over with Bangladesh on 151. Tanzid fell six runs short of his first ODI century when he was caught attempting a six with Bangladesh needing three runs to win. Najmul Hossain Shanto finished unbeaten on 18 and completed the chase.