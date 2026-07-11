3rd ODI
Tanzid's 94 helps Bangladesh avoid whitewash against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third one-day international on Saturday, chasing down a target of 200 with 14 overs remaining at Harare Sports Club.
Zimbabwe won the three-match series 2-1 after taking the opening two games.
Tanzid Hasan made 94 from 101 balls and Soumya Sarkar scored 69 from 82 deliveries as the pair added 151 for the first wicket, Bangladesh''s highest opening stand against Zimbabwe in ODIs.
Soumya was bowled by Tanaka Chivanga in the 28th over with Bangladesh on 151. Tanzid fell six runs short of his first ODI century when he was caught attempting a six with Bangladesh needing three runs to win. Najmul Hossain Shanto finished unbeaten on 18 and completed the chase.
Earlier, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 199 in 48.1 overs after Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and chose to field.
The hosts slipped to 27 for 3 after Taskin Ahmed dismissed Brian Bennett and Shoriful Islam removed Ben Curran.
Wessly Madhevere made 75 from 74 balls and added 51 with Innocent Kaia, who scored 25. Sikandar Raza was dismissed for 11 by Tanvir Islam, and Clive Madande followed soon after.
Brad Evans top-scored for Zimbabwe with 50 from 43 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes.
Shoriful returned 4 for 44, Taskin took 2 for 32, and Tanvir finished with 2 for 37.
Bangladesh had lost the first two ODIs before avoiding a series whitewash with the win.
The teams will meet again in a three-match Twenty20 series starting on 15 July.