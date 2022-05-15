Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash

Former Australian test cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia confirmed on Sunday.

Symonds was aged 46. He had played 26 tests for Australia.

Police said the accident occurred in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville on Saturday night. The car Symonds was driving left the road and rolled, according to a police statement, which described it as a single vehicle incident.