Explosive Suryakumar lifts Mumbai to third in IPL

Suryakumar Yadav hammered 83 off 35 balls as Mumbai Indians thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday to jump from eighth to third in the IPL table.

Chasing 200 to win, Suryakumar put on a blistering stand of 140 with Nehal Wadhera, who made an unbeaten 52, as Mumbai romped home with 21 balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium.