Babar, Naseem star as Pakistan edge Dutch in ODI sweep

Captain Babar Azam and fast bowler Naseem Shah starred as Pakistan edged the Netherlands by just nine runs in the third and final one-day international in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The Netherlands were all out for 197 in the last over in which they had needed 14 runs for a first-ever victory over Pakistan.

Tight bowling had restricted Pakistan to 206 all out with captain Azam top scoring with 91.

In reply, Tom Cooper (62) and Vikramjit Singh (50) top scored for the Dutch but teenage fast bowler Shah, with 5-33, proved key as Pakistan swept the series 3-0.

Azam praised his players after the match, saying "we are happy as a team, all credit to the boys."

He in particular praised 19-year-old Naseem, saying he "bowled very well with the new ball and in the death overs."