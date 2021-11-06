'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20I World Cup

Jos Buttler's talent was evident during a youth cricket career that saw the 17-year-old hit an unbeaten 227 including 25 fours and eight sixes in a school match.

But the history of the game is littered with tales of youthful prodigies who never made an impact at senior level.

That cannot be said of Buttler, whose batting exploits in the United Arab Emirates have been behind 50-over world champions England's push for the T20I World Cup title.