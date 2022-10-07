Rizwan's 78 takes Pakistan to 167-5 against Bangladesh

Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten half-century spoilt a decent bowling performance from the Bangladesh bowlers as Pakistan posted 167-5 in the first match of the Twenty20 international Tri-nation series at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Friday.

Rizwan made an unbeaten 78 off 50 balls, his sixth fifty in the last eight T20I, while Shaan Masood was the second highest scorer with 31 off 22 balls.