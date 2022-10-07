Rizwan's 78 takes Pakistan to 167-5 against Bangladesh

Taskin Ahmed was the best Bangladesh bowler on display, finishing with 2-25 from his four overs. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud claimed one wicket each.
Asked to bat first, Pakistan was lucky to not lose their best batter on the day for just 10.
Rizwan survived a run-out opportunity in the fourth over at the non-strikers’ end when Sabbir Rahman failed to pick up the ball cleanly.
Rizwan made Bangladesh pay, with an innings that featured seven fours and two sixes.
Other than Rizwan, the Bangladesh bowlers had the measure of the other Pakistani batsmen on the day.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam departed after a dogged 22 off 25 balls off Miraz. Shaan was the only Pakistan batsman to show signs of form before losing his wicket in the 13th over off Nasum.
Taskin had an excellent day with the ball, taking the wickets of Haider Ali and Asif Ali.
In contrary, Mustafizur Rahman had a forgettable outing, conceding 48 runs in his four overs without a wicket.
Earlier, Bangladesh fielded an XI without skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who joined the team on the evening before the match due to flight delays.
Nurul Hasan is captaining the team in Shakib’s absence.