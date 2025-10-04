Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Afghanistan series
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be held in Abu Dhabi later this month.
The 16-member squad remains largely unchanged from the team that featured in the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, with two exceptions.
Liton Das missed out as he continues his recovery from a side strain while Parvez Hossain Emon has been left out.
Liton also missed out the T20 series against Afghanistan, that Bangladesh had already won by defeating Afghanistan in the first two matches.
Right-hander Saif Hassan has earned a call-up to the ODI setup for the first time. The 26-year-old has been included following a string of impressive performances in recent T20 internationals and is expected to add depth to the top order.
Five players – Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam and Nahid Rana had already travelled to the UAE to join the rest of the squad.
Left-handed opener Naim Sheikh is still awaiting visa clearance and will depart once it is obtained.
Soumya Sarkar, who was named in the Bangladesh T20 squad currently involved in the series against Afghanistan, is also facing a similar situation with visa approval which has delayed his departure.
The ODIs will take place at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on October 8, 11 and 14.
Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana