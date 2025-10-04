Bangladesh announce ODI squad for Afghanistan series

Liton Das missed out as he continues his recovery from a side strain while Parvez Hossain Emon has been left out.

Liton also missed out the T20 series against Afghanistan, that Bangladesh had already won by defeating Afghanistan in the first two matches.

Right-hander Saif Hassan has earned a call-up to the ODI setup for the first time. The 26-year-old has been included following a string of impressive performances in recent T20 internationals and is expected to add depth to the top order.